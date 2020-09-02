Poco M2 is All Set to Launch in India on September 8: Smartphone maker POCO has announced the launch of its new device POCO M2. The POCO M2 smartphone will be introduced in the Indian market on September 8. Along with this, e-commerce site Flipkart has also released a teaser of the upcoming smartphone POCO M2. It is believed that this will be the downgraded version of POCO M2 Pro. The company has given this information on Twitter. Flipkart has also created a dedicated page for the launch of this new POCO M2 smartphone. It has been told in the teaser page that POCO M2 will come with a waterdrop display. While the punch-hole screen was given in Pro variants. In addition, the company has also highlighted the impressive performance and battery.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng RT & get a chance to win the new POCO phone.

2000 RTs – 1 📱

3000 RTs – 2 📱

5000 RTs – 4 📱 pic.twitter.com/U6DGxP6ton — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 2, 2020

Based on the post, the Poco M2 will get lighter specifications with the M2 Pro version. The Poco M2 Pro smartphone was launched in July this year. Its starting price is Rs 13,999. Looking at the price of M2 Pro, it can be expected that the company will launch Poco M2 around the price of 10 thousand rupees. With the launch of Poco M2, it might become the cheapest phone of Poco so far. Currently, the specifications have not been given. But it is expected that more information will be received about this in the coming days. POCO M2 will be launched a day after the global launch of POCO X3 in India.

The company introduced the POCO M2 Pro smartphone in early July. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of this smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999. At the same time, the price of a 6GB RAM + 64GB model is Rs. 14,999 and the price of 6GB RAM + 128GB model is Rs. 16,999. Talking about the specification, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G processor. The Poco M2 Pro smartphone has a 6.67-inch full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Apart from this, users will get a quad camera setup in this device, which has a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. Also, a 16MP camera has been given for selfies in front of this phone. Talking about other features, the company has given features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS USB port Type-C for connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in Poco M2 Pro.