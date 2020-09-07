Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is preparing to bring a new smartphone to the Indian market. Coming under the name Poco M2, this smartphone will launch on 8 September. The company has given information about it by sharing the teaser on Twitter. The name of Poco M2 indicates that it will be the down variant of Poco M2 Pro. The display and RAM of the handset have been revealed before the launch. Two specifications of the Poco M2 coming on Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco India is also revealed. Poco M2 may be the lower variant of the company’s existing smartphone Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M2 Pro was launched in India in July. Also Read - Poco M2 is All Set to Launch in India on September 8: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Falling prey to WTF moments occasionally? Time to turn your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments with the #POCOM2. Launching tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/6jQJuI4kfk 🔁 if you're excited. pic.twitter.com/gelkJhuP82 — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 7, 2020

Even before launch, Poco India has started giving information about important specifications of Poco M2 on Twitter. The Poco M2 will have 6GB of RAM. In another tweet, the company said that full HD + display will be given in this upcoming smartphone. Apart from this, a separate page has been made on Flipkart for Poco M2.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng RT & get a chance to win the new POCO phone.

POCO M2 Pro Specifications

Talking about the specifications of Poco M2 Pro, the phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection has been given in it. The handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The handset has 6 GB RAM. 5020mAh battery is available to provide power. The selfie camera is in the middle hole-punch cutout. But talk about the upcoming Poco M2, the selfie camera can be seen in the Waterdrop Notch in its teaser.

POCO X3 NFC Specifications

On the other hand, Poco has recently announced that it will launch the Poco X3 NFC smartphone on 7 September. This will be a global launch. The Poco X3 NFC will get four cameras on the backside. The primary camera is 64 megapixels. Pro mode will be available on the phone for better photography, so that aperture, exposure value, ISO sensitivity, and white balance can be adjusted. There will be a 20-megapixel camera in the front.

The Poco X3 NFC will get a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can be found in the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC processor. This new phone of Poco is expected to get a 5,160mAh battery, which will come with 33W fast charging support.