Poco is all geared up to launch its Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is set to arrive on June 8 via an online launch event, confirmed by the company. It is an upgraded version of Poco M3, launched in February this year. Poco claims that it will be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be made available on Flipkart. A dedicated banner on the e-commerce website Flipkart is confirming its availability on June 8. The handset made its debut globally in May and now it’s all tune-up to enter the Indian market. The company has not yet disclosed the sale date. Also Read - Poco C3 Leaks Before Launching – Check Expected Price, Expected Specifications, Other Details

Poco M3 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Poco M3 Pro was globally launched last month and now the company confirmed its India launch on June 8. The tweet reads –

Poco M3 Pro 5G launched globally with a price tag of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Globally, the smartphone was launched in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow color options. As per claims, the phone will launch with same price tag in Indian market and same color options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The global variant of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay along with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and 1100 nits’ brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s an additional Dynamic Switch feature in the smartphone. For security, the company has given a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI face unlock. To power Poco M3 Pro 5G, there’s a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options to include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Camera Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes equipped with triple rear camera set up which includes 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For clicking beautiful selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera.