Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon | Check Expected Date, Specifications Here

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is expected to come as a successor to Poco M4 Pro 5G that debuted in the country in February last year.

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant POCO on Monday confirmed that the company will launch the new Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. POCO, the Xiaomi sub-brand, shared a teaser on social media to offer clear hints about the design of the upcoming handset. According to the teaser, the latest POCO smartphone will be available in cyan colour with a dual rear camera setup. Interested buyers must note that Poco has not revealed the exact launch date of the 5G handset.

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon, via a Tweet, announced the arrival of Poco M6 Pro 5G in the country. Notably, the Tweet doesn’t specify the exact launch date of the smartphone but, it is shown with a ‘Ready to disrupt the 5G game’ tag and ‘coming soon’ hashtag.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G seems quite similar to the Poco M4 Pro 5G, with the same rectangular-shaped camera module and dual-tone design. It is seen carrying a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. It also has Poco branding at the rear.

According to the reports, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is expected to come with upgrades over last year’s Poco M4 Pro 5G. To recall, the latter was unveiled in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Here are some of the features of Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The handset has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.45 lens.

It packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB)

Poco M4 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

