Poco to Launch POCO X6 Series in Early 2024: Check Expected Price, Feature, Other Details

POCO X6 series is confirmed to feature a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, is likely to launch in late January, 2024.

New Delhi: Poco gears up for its first launch of 2024 with the POCO X6 series, confirmed for arrival in early 2024. Details remain under wraps, but a Flipkart microsite hints at an imminent launch. While the series size remains unclear, reports suggest the POCO X6 Pro will spearhead the Indian rollout.

Focus on the Poco X6 Pro:

Powerful processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra delivers performance comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

RAM and storage options: FCC certification rumours 7GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage variants.

Subtle rebranding: Expectedly based on the Redmi K70e with minor differences, like downgraded 67W charging instead of 90W in India.

Key Specifications and Features:

The device is speculated to be based on Redmi K70e and is likely to feature the following specifications –

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1,920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC with Mali G615 GPU.

RAM and storage: 8GB or 12GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Software: HyperOS based on Android 14.

Cameras: 64MP primary rear camera (1/2″ sensor, OIS), 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, dual-tone LED flash; 16MP selfie camera.

Battery: 5,500mAh with 67W fast charging.

Other features: In-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res Audio certification, Hi-Res Wireless Certification.

Expected Price and Position:

Based on the Redmi K70e’s Chinese price (CNY 1,999 for 12GB/256GB), the POCO X6 Pro could reach India below INR 25,000, offering compelling value against its predecessor (POCO X5 Pro with Snapdragon 778G) and competing mid-range devices.

While details about the entire Poco X6 series remain shrouded in mystery, the Poco X6 Pro emerges as a potential game-changer in the mid-range segment.

Uncertainties About the Series:

Poco hasn’t officially confirmed the number of devices in the X6 series.

Rumours suggest a “vanilla” Poco X6 alongside the Pro variant, but details are yet to be confirmed.

The existence of a Poco X6 GT model remains pure speculation.

Poco X6 Pro: A Promising Contender:

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra offers flagship-level performance at a competitive price point.

The display boasts impressive specs, promising a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

The camera system, though not exceptional, provides decent options for everyday photography.

The fast charging support and long battery life cater to user needs on the go.

Poco X6 vs. Poco X5: What’s New and Better?

While the official specs of the Poco X6 remain under wraps, comparing it to its predecessor, the Poco X5, can offer an intriguing glimpse into potential upgrades and features that fans might be hoping for.

Display: The rumoured 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on the X6 represent a significant step up from the X5’s Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz panel, promising sharper visuals and smoother scrolling.

Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra in the X6 is a substantial upgrade over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G in the X5, offering flagship-level performance for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking.

Camera: While specific details are lacking, the X6’s rumoured higher-resolution primary sensor and additional wide-angle lens could offer improved photo and video quality compared to the X5’s triple-camera setup.

Battery: Both phones boast a 5,000mAh battery, but the X6’s potential 67W fast charging is a welcome upgrade from the X5’s 33W, significantly reducing charging times.

Additional Expectations:

Beyond confirmed or rumoured features, Poco fans might be hoping for specific upgrades in the X6 series:

Improved software: A cleaner and more optimised user interface based on Android 14, with minimal bloatware and faster updates.

Enhanced build quality: Premium materials like metal or glass for a more sophisticated look and feel.

Wider 5G band support: Improved compatibility with global 5G networks for seamless connectivity on the go.

More storage options: A wider range of internal storage options, possibly including a 1TB variant for power users.

The Poco X6 Pro could become a compelling choice, based on launch price for budget-conscious users seeking a powerful and mid-range smartphone. Fans have reason to be excited about the rumoured faster processor, smoother display, and improved camera system compared to the X5. However, only the official details and information on the series continues. Stay tuned for further updates as Poco prepares to make waves in the early months of 2024.

