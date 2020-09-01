Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is about to launch its new smartphone POCO X3 soon. Many claims are being made on social media for the past few days about the possible features of POCO X3. But now it has been confirmed that a 64-megapixel primary sensor will be found in the rear of this smartphone. The company’s global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng has shared some sample photos clicked from the POCO X3 smartphone on his Twitter account. Also Read - Xiaomi Poco F1 'Happy 1st Anniversary' offer brings Rs 2,000 discount on exchange: Here are details

Massive battery with a blazing fast charging speed.⚡️

Compare to a well known mid-ranger, we take the lead.

I shall explain how we achieved this in our official launch.#POCOisBACK #POCOX3 NFC pic.twitter.com/CeqKpM3vRQ — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 28, 2020

Not only this, but the company has also claimed that the phone will be fully charged in 65 minutes. The charging speed of the Poco X3 has been compared to the speed of the Samsung Galaxy A71 through a chart. The 4,500mAh battery of Samsung’s phone comes with 25W fast charging and it takes 80 minutes to be fully charged. Apart from this, this phone was listed with the model number M2007J20CG in the FCC listing. The FCC listing also revealed the schematics of the rear panel of the phone, which featured the Poco logo on the backside of the phone, and the camera module clearly shows the label “64MP AI Super Camera”. This suggests that the upcoming phone will support a 64-megapixel sensor with AI support.

According to leaks and reports, the device can get a 6.67-inch display, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It can get a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The rear camera of the phone will come with a circular module. This will be a quad camera setup.

Poco Global’s spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng shared two photos on his Twitter account. The first photo of these shows the POCO X3 smartphone. In the tweet, a little glimpse of its design is also seen with the image quality of POCO X3. Looking at the picture carefully, it is revealed that it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. That is, the company has given a fingerprint scanner in its power button. According to the reports, the company can launch its POCO X3 in the Indian market on 7 September.