POCO X3 Launch in India Today: Poco’s new smartphone Poco X3 is going to be launched in India on September 22. Poco X3 will be at 12 PM today. The Poco X3 will be an upgraded version of the Poco X2 launched in February this year. Poco X3 has been launched a few days ago in Europe as Poco X3 NFC. The online launch of Poco X3 can be seen live on Poco India’s YouTube channel. Poco X3 will be sold from Flipkart. It is believed that this phone will be a slightly changed variant of Poco C3 NFC. The Poco X3 NFC was launched in Europe last week. The company has not given much information about this phone in the tweet. However, it is expected that the Snapdragon 732G SoC processor can be given on this phone too like Poco X3 NFC. Also Read - POCO X3 NFC Officially Teases India Launch – Price Will be Around 20,000

The front and back of the phone are shown in a 10-second teaser video shared on Twitter. It will come with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera and quad rear camera setup. Like other models of Poco, the Poco X3 will also be sold from Flipkart. Also Read - POCO X3 NFC Launches With Snapdragon 732G SoC: Check Price, Specs, Other Details

Poco X3 Price in India

The Poco X3 NFC is expected to be launched in India under the name Poco X3 with a slight change. In Europe, the 6GB + 64GB variant of Poco X3 NFC is priced at 229 euros (about Rs 19,900) and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at 269 euros (about Rs 23,400). No information has been revealed about the price of the Indian model of the phone. However, a recent report has claimed that the initial price of Poco X3 in India will be Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999.

Poco X3 Specifications

The phone can have a 6.67-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This phone can be equipped with 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 732G processor. This new phone of Poco will have 4 cameras on the backside. These include 64 megapixels primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensors along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 20-megapixel camera at the front of the phone for selfie and video calling. The phone will come with 33-watt fast charging and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.