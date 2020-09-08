Poco has launched its new mid-range smartphone Poco X3 NFC. This new phone of Poco’s popular X series comes with powerful features like thin bezels, four rear cameras, and an octa-core processor. The phone has been launched in two RAM and storage options. It is said to be an upgraded variant of Poco X2, launched in February this year. The company has launched this phone in a virtual event and its initial price is less than 20 thousand rupees. Also Read - Poco X3 is Officially Arriving on September 7: Check Specifications, Price, Other Details

POCO X3 Price

This phone has been launched for 229 euros (about Rs 19,990). This price is of 6GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone. At the same time, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the phone has been launched for 269 euros (about 23,400 rupees). The company has launched this phone in two color variants – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray. The sale of the Poco X3 NFC smartphone will start on September 8. The company is providing the base variant of this phone to the early users for 199 euros (about Rs 17,300). While the top variant will be available for 249 euros (about Rs 21,700). This offer is till September 11 only. There is no information about the launch of this phone in India.

POCO X3 Specifications

The phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC processor along with 6.67-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display comes with HDR 10 support, DybamicSwitch feature, and a sampling rate of 240Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given in the phone for display protection. This phone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and supports Dual Nano SIM.

POCO X3 Camera Features

A quad rear camera setup will be available in the phone for photography. It has a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor. Apart from this, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter has been given. For selfie, this phone has a 20-megapixel camera that is present inside the punch hole.

For connectivity, the company has given Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS / A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. To make things ticking, a 5,160mAh battery, which supports 33-Watt fast charging is given by the company. The phone has an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. POCO X3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP53 rating.