Poco has launched its X3 globally . This is the company’s new smartphone in the X series and is the upgraded version of the Poco X2 launched in February this year. Poco X3 NFC was launched virtually. Also, a teaser has been released for its launch in India. The date has not been announced for the POCO X3 launch in India. But POCO India general manager C Manmohan has indicated through a tweet that it will be soon launched in India. He wrote in his tweet – Also Read - POCO X3 NFC Launches With Snapdragon 732G SoC: Check Price, Specs, Other Details

‘Poco India fans! Do you want us to launch this phone in India? Retweet and tell us.’ Also Read - Poco X3 is Officially Arriving on September 7: Check Specifications, Price, Other Details

Great job done @POCOGlobal team. #POCOX3 is an amazing product! 🤩#POCO India fans! Do you want us to launch it in India? Regular price will be €229 = ₹20,000 + taxes. RT if you want us to launch it in India. everything you need, nothing you don't. https://t.co/1pjAPfdhz8 — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) September 7, 2020

He Further Wrote –

‘RT if you want us to launch it in India. everything you need, nothing you don’t.’

The company had introduced the Poco X2 smartphone globally earlier this year. Talking about Poco X3 features, the Tweet for this latest smartphone reads ‘Exactly What You Need’

The #POCOX3 NFC really is the new smartphone that has #ExactlyWhatYouNeed! Find out the FOUR main reasons in the video in just 45 seconds. Order now: https://t.co/acrENZuwQQ pic.twitter.com/ox8LV8v45O — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 8, 2020

POCO X3 Price

The Poco X3 smartphone is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. Its first variant is priced at 229 EUR (about 19,900 rupees) and the second variant costs 269 EUR (about 23,400 rupees). This smartphone can be purchased in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options. At the same time, the sale of this smartphone will start on 8 September.

POCO X3 Specifications

The Poco X3 smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display equipped with the DybamicSwtich feature, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given to protect the screen. Apart from this, this smartphone has the support of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. At the same time, this smartphone works on the MIUI 12 operating system based on Android 10.

A quad-camera setup has been given in its rear for photography. Its primary camera is 64MP. Along with this, 13MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera have also been given. The front has a 20MP camera for a selfie here. Its internal memory is 128GB, which can be increased to 256GB with the help of the card. Poco X3 NFC has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its battery is 5,160mAh and customers will also get the support of 33w fast charging here.