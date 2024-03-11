Home

POCO X6 Neo Confirmed To Launch On Mar 13; Know Expected Features, Price Here

POCO X6 Neo sports a 120Hz AMOLED Display.

POCO X6 Neo will soon make its debut in India. (Image: X POCO)

New Delhi: POCO is all set to launch a new X6 Neo smartphone on March 13, 2024, in the Indian smartphone market. While all the fans are brimming with excitement, POCO has revealed some of the specs of the X6 Neo, including the punch-hole OLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3% and a sleek 7.69mm body. It is expected to come with a 108 MP rear camera and blue and golden colour options. The POCO X6 Neo will be available exclusively on Flipkart and is expected to be priced around Rs 17,000.

Here are all the details on the upcoming launch of the Poco X6, including its expected features, specs, price, and other details.

POCO X6 Neo Launches in India

On March 13, the POCO X6 Neo is expected to go on sale in India. This mid-range smartphone will have a 7.69mm thin frame and a punch-hole OLED screen with a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. It is anticipated to have a 108 MP rear camera, possibilities for blue and golden hues, and maybe other colours. With a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 6080 SoC (rebranded Dimensity 810), 108MP + 2MP rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, the phone is most likely a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G.

POCO X6 Neo: Expected Features and Specifications

Based on the gathered information from various sources, the POCO X6 Neo is anticipated to offer the following features and specifications:

Design and Display : The phone is expected to have dimensions of 161.1 x 75 x 7.7 mm and weigh 175 grams. It will feature a bezel-less design with a sleek 7.69mm body and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%. The device will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Processor and Performance : It is powered by the Mediatek MT6833P Dimensity 6080 Octa-core processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is expected to come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Camera : Rear Camera: Dual-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Front Camera: A single 16 MP wide camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging : Equipped with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Other Features : Supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) + IP54 dust and splash resistance. Sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.



POCO X6 Neo: Expected Price and Availability in India

The POCO X6 Neo is expected to be priced at Rs 21,990 for the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant in India. This competitive pricing positions the device as an attractive option for consumers seeking high-end features without breaking the bank. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in stylish colours like Black, Gold, and Silver, offering users a choice that complements their style. Additionally, there are speculations that the POCO X6 Neo might be priced around Rs 16,000 or below, making it a more budget-friendly option. The final price and availability details will be officially revealed at the launch event on March 13th. The phone is expected to be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

