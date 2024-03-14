Home

POCO X6 Neo Launched: 120Hz AMOLED, 5000 mAh Battery, More Features At THIS Affordable Price In India | DEETS Here

New Delhi: POCO just launched the all-new X6 Neo smartphone on Wednesday in India. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The Poco X6 Neo 5G has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone is available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options, is currently listed on Flipkart, and is available for an affordable price in India.

Here are all the details on the recently launched Poco X6, including its features, specs, price, and other details.

POCO X6 Neo: Features and Specifications

The Poco X6 Neo is a smartphone launched by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco in India. Here are its features and specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness .

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (rebranded Dimensity 810) SoC .

RAM: 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X .

Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 1TB with microSD .

Operating System: Android 13 with MIUI 14 .

Rear Camera: 108 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash .

Front camera: 16 MP .

Security: side-mounted fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor .

Connectivity: 5G (SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78, 5G NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78 bands), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C .

Battery: 5000 mAh with 33 W fast charging .

Dimensions: 161.11 x 74.95 x 7.69mm; Weight: 175g .

IP Rating: IP54 for dust and water resistance .

Colours: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange .

POCO X6 Neo: Price and Availability in India

The Poco X6 Neo has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 17,999. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The smartphone is available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options and can be purchased from Flipkart starting on March 18th.

POCO X6 Neo vs POCO X6

When comparing the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Neo, few key differences in specs are as follows:

Processor and Performance: Poco X6: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 with 8GB RAM. Poco X6 Neo: Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 with 6GB RAM .

Display: Poco X6: Features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1220×2712 pixels. Poco X6 Neo: Comes with a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels .

Camera Setup: Poco X6: Sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Poco X6 Neo: Features a dual rear camera setup with a higher resolution 100MP primary sensor .

Battery and Charging: Poco X6: Houses a larger 5100mAh battery. Poco X6 Neo: Comes with a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery but supports fast charging at 33W .

Price and Availability: The Poco X6 is priced at Rs. 30,760, while the Poco X6 Neo starts at Rs. 14,999 in India.



The Poco X6 offers a more powerful processor, a higher-resolution display, and a larger battery capacity compared to the Poco X6 Neo. However, the Poco X6 Neo stands out with its higher-resolution main camera and more affordable price point.

