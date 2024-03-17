Home

POCO X6 Neo vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which Is The Better Option Under Rs 25,000

Here is a comprehensive comparison of the Nothing Phone 2a and POCO X6 Neo, determining which is better.

Nothing Phone 2a vs POCO X6 Neo

New Delhi: As smartphone manufacturing companies continue to release their latest releases of phones, making good technology more affordable and accessible, fans are anticipated to compare which phone would be a better choice amongst the two. The Nothing Phone 2a is priced for Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the POCO X6 Neo is available for Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Poco X6 Neo vs Nothing Phone 2a: Features, Specifications

Here are some key features of the Nothing Phone 2a and the POCO X6 Neo:

Poco X6 Neo Processor: Qualcomm SM7435-AB Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm) RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Display: 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density), AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak) Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging speed: 45W Nothing Phone (2a) Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro (4 nm) RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Display: 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density), OLED, 120Hz Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging speed: 45W



Comparing Performance of key specs

In terms of processor performance, both phones use mid-range processors, but the X6 Neo’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is known for its efficiency and power management, while the Nothing Phone 2a’s Dimensity 7200 Pro is known for its gaming performance .

. The camera sensors on both phones are similar, with the Poco X6 Neo having a 108MP primary sensor and the Nothing Phone (2a) having a 50MP primary sensor.

Both phones have similar battery capacities and charging speeds, with 5000 mAh batteries and 45W charging . The Poco X6 Neo has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Nothing Phone (2a) also offers these options .

As for exclusive OS features, the Poco X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14, which includes features like Second Space, Floating Window, and Dual Apps . The Nothing Phone (2a) runs on Nothing OS 2.5.3, which is a custom Android skin with a focus on simplicity and minimalism .

. The Nothing Phone also showcases the Glyph lighting and its multipurpose, an exclusive feature to the brand.

In terms of features and specs, both phones offer similar features and specifications, with the Poco X6 Neo having a slightly better processor for efficiency and the Nothing Phone (2a) having a slightly better processor for gaming performance. The choice between the two depends on the user’s preferences and needs.

Poco X6 Neo vs Nothing Phone 2a: Price

The POCO X6 Neo is available at a more affordable price as compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, as it starts at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Nothing Phone 2a comes at Rs 23,999 for the same configuration. Users must choose carefully based on their personal preferences and prioritised needs from the phone.

