POCO X6 Pro With Hyper OS Starts At Rs 24,999: Check Feature, Specification Details Here

The POCO X6 Pro comes with Xiaomi's new HyperOS operating system and will be live on sale on Flipkart and Official POCO on January 16 at 12 p.m. IST. Check Prices, Features and Availability here.

The POCO X6 Pro is live on sale starting at 12 p.m. from January 16.

New Delhi: The POCO X6 Pro, launched on January 11, 2024, is one of the first smartphones to come with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS operating system. With the hype around the new Hyper OS launching in India, the smartphone is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor and starts at Rs 24,999. Here’s a breakdown of its features, specifications and price details.

POCO X6 Pro: Features, Specifications

Display:

The POCO X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and boasts a vivid 1.5K resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). For its protection, the screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Performance:

The X6 Pro is run on MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor and comes in two combinations of RAM and Storage to choose from. The base version comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 Storage, while the higher end features a 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of same UFS 3.1 Storage.

Camera:

The latest POCO phone sports a triple rear camera system with a 108 MP main sensor (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone also features a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling needs.

Hyper OS on the POCO X6 Pro

The phone comes pre-installed with the Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, promising a faster and smoother user experience. The new OS features HyperConnect functionality, enabling POCO X6 users to manage all connected devices remotely. The new OS is AI-based and focuses on delivering a personalised experience to its users by learning their usage patterns. The phone is also packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Price and Availability

The POCO X6 Pro will be live on sale on Flipkart and Official POCO on January 16 at 12 p.m. IST. The smartphone is available in three colour options: Racing Grey, Spectre Black, and POCO Yellow. The pricing of the X6 Pro varies depending on the storage configuration.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 26,999

Bank Offers on the POCO X6 Pro

ICICI Bank credit/debit card discount: Get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants via ICICI Bank credit or debit card transactions and EMI purchases.

Get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants via ICICI Bank credit or debit card transactions and EMI purchases. Exchange Bonus: Up to a Rs 2,000 instant discount can be availed through an exchange offer on eligible smartphones.

You can potentially avail of the maximum discount of Rs 4,000 by utilising both the ICICI Bank offer and the exchange bonus on the higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. This would bring the effective price down to Rs 22,999.

