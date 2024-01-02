Home

POCO X6 Series to be Launched in India on Jan 11: Check Expected Price, Features

The POCO X6 series is set to debut this January 11. With it's launch just around the corner, here are likely details on its features, specifications and expected price of the phone.

The POCO X6 is set to launch on January 11, 2024.

New Delhi: Xiaomi-owned POCO, a sub-brand which is known for its performance-focused smartphones, has officially confirmed the launch of its X6 series in India. The phone is set to debut in the smartphone market on January 11 this year. With the phone rumoured to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, here are additional details on this upcoming budget series.

X6 Series: Price and Availability

While POCO is yet to disclose details about the specifics of the X6 lineup, leaks suggest two models- the Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro. These successors to the popular X5 series are expected to bring cutting-edge technology and powerful performance to the mid-range segment.

Based on POCO’s past trends and current market rumours, the Poco X6 series is likely to fall within the Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 price range. The phone set to launch on 11th January, is speculated to be exclusively available on E-Commerce platform Flipkart. Poco X6 Pro is claimed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Poco X6 Series Specs and Upgrades

Display: Both models are expected to sport vibrant AMOLED displays with high refresh rates (likely 120Hz on the Pro model and 90Hz on the standard X6), offering smoother visuals and enhanced responsiveness.

Both models are expected to sport vibrant AMOLED displays with high refresh rates (likely 120Hz on the Pro model and 90Hz on the standard X6), offering smoother visuals and enhanced responsiveness. Processor: Performance promises a significant leap, with the Poco X6 Pro rumoured to house the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, while the X6 might feature the Snapdragon 778G Plus or something similar.

Performance promises a significant leap, with the Poco X6 Pro rumoured to house the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, while the X6 might feature the Snapdragon 778G Plus or something similar. Camera: The X6 series is tipped to boast a 108MP main sensor on the Pro model and a triple-lens configuration on both phones.

The X6 series is tipped to boast a 108MP main sensor on the Pro model and a triple-lens configuration on both phones. Battery: X6 series is expected to have a long-lasting battery life with more than 5000 mAh bettery, supported by fast charging technology.

X6 series is expected to have a long-lasting battery life with more than 5000 mAh bettery, supported by fast charging technology. Software: Both phones are likely to come pre-installed with Android 13 with likely updates to 14 in the future.

Feature Poco X6 Poco X6 Pro (Rumoured) Display AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate (expected) AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (expected) Processor Snapdragon 778G Plus (expected) MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra Camera Triple-lens setup (expected) 108MP main sensor, triple-lens setup Battery 5000mAh+ (expected) 5000mAh+ (expected) Software Android 13 Android 13 Price Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 (predicted) Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 (predicted)

The Poco X6 series promises to be an anticipated phone in the mid-range segment. With its launch just around the corner, the X6 series could be a budget friendly proposition for tech-savvy users seeking the absolute value for their money.

