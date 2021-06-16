Pokemon Go Solstice event 2021 is about to begin and we cannot get enough of it. The much-awaited Pokemon Go event is set to be held on July 17 and 18 on 25th Anniversary of Pokemon and the 5th Anniversary of Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go developer, Niantic has decided to go for virtual instead of physical event just like last year due to Coronavirus pandemic. The company describes the event as Global Event and says – Also Read - Some Xiaomi phone users are getting banned on Pokémon GO

"Last year's event featured the debut of a brand-new worldwide format that saw Trainers from around the globe working together to complete challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket. From the launch of the Global Challenge Arena to the thrilling research that led us to Victini, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 was truly an event to remember!"

Time to mark your calendars, Trainers! 🗓️ 🎊 #PokemonGOFest2021 will be a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18! 🎊 We can’t wait to show you what’s in store. https://t.co/L0fcETooMj pic.twitter.com/jljTUQBE1h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2021



Last year players across the world participated in global challenge, defeat Team Go Rocket, and unlock various rewards. In Solstice event 2021, the players will encounter Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and Snorlax. They will also be appearing in the global raids during the event. The Northern Hemisphere will encounter summer themed Pokemon. The Southern Hemisphere will encounter winter themed Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go Solstice event 2021 is a musical fest which has different and unique sets of events, raids, and research mission. The price of the event has been slashed down from $14.99 to $5.00. Both days are set for different types of events including the Day 1 will be of Hourly habit, Jungle Habitat, Desert Mountain, Ocean and Cave habitat, and many others. Whereas, the second day will be of earning an extra 10,000 XP in raid, Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes, and many more.

The Northern Hemispheres are –

Solrock

Summer form Deerling

Oddish

Sunflora

Espeon

Petilil

Bellsprout

The Southern Hemispheres are –