Gurugram: In a bid to deal with the cybercrime cases swiftly, all the police stations in Gurugram will soon have a cyber help desk. Currently, the city has only one cybercrime help desk.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner of Gurugram Police K.K. Rao while presiding over a crime meeting along with all the senior police officers at his camp office on Thursday.

The commissioner said that cybercrime is increasing day by day and due to having only one cyber police station, it is not easy for all victims to reach the cyber police station, so as per the orders of the higher officers, instructions have been given to make a cyber help desk in all the police stations.

Further, interacting with the officers, the Commissioner discussed several other aspects such as controlling crimes and criminals, disposal of pending complaints, crimes against women and children and taking swift action against proclaimed criminals, patrolling, setting up checkpoints on strategic roads and smuggling of arms, illicit liquor and narcotics.

Rao ordered officials to keep an eye on those who violate traffic rules, steal vehicles and those involved in a hit and run incident through cameras and ensure action against them.

“Gurugram Police is issuing 1,000 challans daily through CCTV cameras. It is taking immediate action against those involved in vehicle thefts, road accidents and violating traffic rules,” he said.

He ordered prompt action on the complaints received through various channels include complaints received in the offices of Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, complaints received in the police stations and through an online medium so that the common man does not face any inconvenience.

The commissioner also directed officials to dispose of the complaints within a week period.