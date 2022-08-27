New Delhi: Popular password manager platform LastPass on Saturday confirmed that its developer environment was hacked around two weeks back and it resulted in the theft of source code and proprietary information. In a statement, the company said the hacker compromised a single developer account to access the developer environment.Also Read - Fraud Alert! Retired Andhra Teacher Loses Rs 21 Lakh Through WhatsApp Message

As per a blog post published by LastPass, it does not believe that any of the encrypted passwords of its users were not compromised as a result of the breach. So, the users do not need to take any action to secure their accounts.

However, LastPass did not provide detailed information about the attack and so it is unclear how the hackers were able to compromise the company's developer account and what source code was stolen.

Taking preventive measures, the company deployed and mitigated measures and also involved well-known cybersecurity and forensics firm.

Giving details, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba said in a statement that an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information.

For the unversed, LastPass is a password management platform, to safely store all of your online login credentials (usernames and passwords) in one central location.