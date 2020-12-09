New Delhi: Few days ago, a New York Times report had exposed how nonconsensual videos, often involving underage girls, were being posted on adult entertainment website Pornhub, ensuing massive backlash from across the globe. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Pornhub announced that it will no longer accept uploads from unidentified users. Also Read - Over One Million People Sign Petition to Shut Down Pornhub For Hosting Alleged Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos

Tweaking its policies regarding uploads and downloads, the company said it will restrict uploads to content partners and members of the platform's Model Programme. Once content has been uploaded, Pornhub will block downloading content entirely, no longer allowing users to export content from the site outside of paid downloads.

The huge move came after a NYT report from Nicholas Kristof which initiated an intense backlash against the company and its content practices. "Pornhub just announced huge changes: a.) allow uploads only from verified users; b.) no downloads; c.) improvements in moderation," Kristof tweeted on Wednesday.

PornHub has also pledged to increase moderation of content currently on the platform through a newly established “Red Team” .

The company has also announced to publish its first transparency report in 2021.

“A great deal depends on how responsibly Pornhub implements these, and it hasn’t earned my trust at all, but these seem significant. A great deal will also depend on whether past content, already on the site, is vetted or removed,” Kristof said in a tweet.