Foldable Washing Machine: In today’s time most of homes already have a washing machine, with the help of which your everyday clothes become shiny. But there are many people who are currently studying or doing jobs and live alone. Such people usually do not buy washing machines and wash their clothes on their own. If you are also among these people or there are not many people in your house and therefore you are not buying a washing machine, then we have the perfect option for you.Also Read - Noise Launches Buds VS204 With 50 Hours of Playtime | Check Price, Specifications Here

This washing machine is as small as a tiffin box

We are going to tell you about such a machine which is portable and so small that it can be adjusted in a way that it becomes as small as a tiffin box. It is Techno Automatic Portable Foldable Washing Machine. The most important thing about this machine is that it is foldable, and it can be folded to the size of a tiffin box. This is the reason why you can easily take this portable washing machine with you anywhere. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Set To Go Live Tonight For These Customers | Check Deals And Offers

Available on Flipkart for less than half the price

You can buy this washing machine from the online shopping platform Flipkart. This portable foldable machine is being sold on Flipkart for Rs 4,799 after a discount of 52% instead of Rs 9,999. If you want, you can also buy it on EMI. Also Read - Myntra Big Fashion Festival To Go Live From September 23 | Check Exciting Deals Here

Will clean clothes quickly

This portable foldable washing machine takes only 15 minutes to wash clothes. The facility of touch control has been provided in this automatic machine and a button has also been given to operate it easily. You can wash ten clothes in it at a time and its weight is not too much.