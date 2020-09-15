Tech company Portronics has launched its new Kronos Alpha fitness smartwatch in India. This watch has a 1.3-inch touchscreen and a powerful battery. Apart from this, this smartwatch has the support of 12 sport modes, which include activities like running, cycling, and yoga. The company has given a 260mAh battery in the Portronics Kronos Alpha smartwatch, which provides 14 days of battery backup on a single charge. Apart from this, this watch has got a rating of 5ATM. This means that this device is waterproof. Also Read - 'Time For Payback'! Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha Laud Jaya Bachchan For Her Drug Probe Remark

The Kronos Alpha fitness tracker smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999. This watch can be purchased only in black color option from the company's official site and e-commerce site. Portronics's latest smartwatch will give a real competition to Realme Watch. Talking about Realme Watch, its price is Rs 3,999. The Reality Watch also features a 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring system with a 1.4-inch LCD color display.

Whereas, the Portronics Kronos Alpha smartwatch has a 1.3-inch HD display. Also, this watch has a 12-hour Sport with a 24-hour heart rate and sleep tracking sensor. Apart from this, users will get features such as round complete reminders and call notifications in this watch. At the same time, this watch works on Android and iOS platforms. Users will get features such as smart notifications, music, and camera control in the Realme Watch. This watch has also been supported by the Intelligence Activity Tracker. At the same time, this watch is equipped with an IP68 rating i.e. it is water and dustproof.

Various companies have launched smartwatches in 2020. Amazfit recently launched its new smartwatch Amazfit Bip S Lite in India in July. Amazfit Bip S Lite is being sold from Flipkart and the company’s online store for Rs 3,799. Bip S Lite is the lite version of Bip S launched last year in India. Its weight is just 30 grams. In addition to the support of 5ATM Water Resistant, Amazfit Bip S Lite has eight sports modes. The TicWatch GTX Smartwatch has been launched in India. The TicWatch GTX is a smartwatch from Mobvoi, a Google-owned company. The TicWatch GTX smartwatch will be available in a single color variant and has 14 work outmodes. Apart from this, it has heart rate monitoring and battery life of seven days. The TicWatch GTX is priced at Rs 5,669 in India and will be available in the black color variant.