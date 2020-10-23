Pre-booking of Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro has started in India. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-booked from Apple’s online store and other stores. Also Read - Apple Launches New iPhones For Faster 5G Network: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Booking Cashback Offers

Apple India store is getting exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000 with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 can be purchased with an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000 and the iPhone 12 Pro up to Rs 34,000. Apart from this, HDFC bank card holders are getting cashback of up to Rs 6,000. Flipkart is also getting cashback offer with both these phones. After this offer, the initial price of iPhone 12 will be Rs 73,900. At the same time, a cashback of Rs 5,000 will be available on the iPhone 12 Pro. In this case, its initial price will be Rs 1,14,900. On the other hand, HDFC debit card customers who buy iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. This is a limited period offer and is available till December 26 only. Also Read - Ready to Sell Your Kidneys? Apple iPhone 12 Price Triggers Hilarious Memes & Jokes on Twitter

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 12 has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup with one lens wide angle and the other ultra wide. The aperture of both lenses is f / 1.6 and f / 2.4 respectively. At the same time, the iPhone 12 Pro has a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup with one lens wide angle (f / 1.6), the other ultra wide (f / 2.4) and the third telephoto (f / 2.0 in Pro, f / 2.2 Pro Max). . There is also support of LiDAR with the camera of both these phones, which is especially for low light and night photography. There will be 4x optical zoom optical zoom with iPhone 12 Pro. Both iPhones have a 12-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Leaked; Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Both these iPhones will get dual SIM support, one of which is Nano and the other is E-SIM. Apart from this, iPhone will get A-14 bionic processor and iOS 14. The phone will get a super retina XDR OLED display with protection of ceramic shield glass. With the help of A14 processor, you can edit 4K video in the phone itself. 4G has been supported with iPhone 5G. Talking about the display, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Price

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 12 Pro is available in Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for 256GB, and Rs 1,49,900 for 512GB in India.