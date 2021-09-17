iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini can be pre-ordered in many countries including India from today i.e. 17th September. The Pre-order will start at 5:30 PM and the sale will start from September 24. Users will be able to pre-order the new iPhone from Apple’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and other online as well as offline retail stores. The new iPhones will be sold in more than 30 countries around the world including the US, Australia, India, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 have come with dual rear cameras, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have come with triple rear cameras.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Series: Pre-order Starts In India | Prices, Specifications And Cashback Details Here

While the dual rear camera setup has been given in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, there is a triple rear camera setup with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apart from this, many other changes have been made in the new iPhone.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in India

The 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13 mini costs Rs 69,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 79,900 and the 512 GB variant costs Rs 99,900. At the same time, the price of 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 89.900 and 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,09,900. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a chance to buy with 1 TB of storage.

The 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,69,900. iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,39,900, 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,59,900 and 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,79,900. In such a situation, it is the most expensive iPhone ever made by Apple.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Cashback and Offers

Customer’s pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini from Apple’s official store will get Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 5,000 cashback with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini Specifications

The company is offering a 6.1-inch display in the iPhone 13. At the same time, a 5.4-inch display has been given in the iPhone 13 Mini. The display of both smartphones is of the OLED panel. The body of the phone is made of aluminum, which makes it look very special. The company has launched the smartphones in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants.

Talking about the processor, Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset is being offered in it. The company claims that the iPhone 13 has the fastest CPU found in any smartphone. In the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, you will get to see a slightly slimmer Face ID notch compared to the iPhone 12.

For photography, a dual rear camera setup with LED flash has been given in both smartphones. It has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system with a 12-megapixel wide camera. Talking about the battery, the company is offering 1.5 hours more battery life in the iPhone Mini than the iPhone 12 Mini. At the same time, in the iPhone 13, the company is offering 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max work on iOS 15 out of the box. In the Pro variant of the iPhone 13, the company is also offering a variant with 128 GB and 512 GB with 1TB internal storage. Talking about the processor, the A15 Bionic chipset is also being offered in Pro and Pro Max variants. The company claims that this chipset offers 50 percent better graphics performance than the previous iPhones. The display found in smartphones supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As far as camera specifications are concerned, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The cinematic mode has also been given to shoot great videos on smartphones. The special thing is that the front camera of the phone also comes with a Cinematic Mode.