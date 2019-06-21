New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished all success for the space mission ‘Chandrayaan-2‘, which is scheduled to be launched next month. The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Space Commission Dr K Sivan had called on the President and briefed him about the new space mission.

Notably, the ISRO chief on June 13 announced India’s decision to set up a space station of its own. This ambitious project of the ISRO will let more humans to space once it is executed, Sivan had said.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Space Commission, called on President Kovind and briefed him about space mission ’Chandrayaan-2’, scheduled to be launched next month. The President wished him all success for the mission. pic.twitter.com/vMawHXyqxX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2019

Sivan had earlier said, “The new space station will not be a part of ISS. The small module will soon be launched and be used for carrying out microgravity experiments.” He added, “By planning a space station, the ISRO is “not thinking of space tourism.”

Sivan said the proposal will be sent to the government for approval after the first Gaganyaan mission by 2022 and it is looking at 5-7 years time frame for execution of the programme. He did not elaborate on the cost of the proposed Indian space station.

After the second Moon Mission or Chandrayaan Mission 2, ISRO is scheduled to launch another mission to the Sun by launching Aditya-L1 in the first half of 2020, said Sivan. Moreover, another interplanetary mission to Venus will be launched in the next 2-3 years, added the Secretary of Department of Space, Sivan.

On the Gaganyaan project, Sivan said the government has formed a National Advisory Council comprising top Indian honchos of players from the space industry, former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister K Vijay Raghavan, Defence Research Development Organisation Chairman G Sateesh Reddy.

Elaborating on Aditya L1 mission, Sivan said the mission will study the corona of the Sun, which is the outermost part of its atmosphere. “It is 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. It will always look at the Sun and give an analysis of corona because it has a major impact on climate change,” he said.

On the ISRO’s mission to Venus, he said the planet is a “burning body with very high temperature”. “Most missions have failed. We want to succeed and study the atmospheric composition of the planet,” he said, planning that they have set a target of 2-3 years to launch the mission.

(With agency inputs)