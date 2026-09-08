Price hike: Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Nothing increase phone prices in India – Details inside

Smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Nothing have increased the prices of their selected phones. Samsung has increased prices of Galaxy A57 and A37 series, ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

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Price hike: Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Nothing increase phone prices in India – Details inside

Price Hike: Ahead of festive season, Samsung increased the prices of its selected smartphones such as Galaxy A57 and A37 series. Galaxy A37 models 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage earlier costed Rs 43,999, Rs 50,499 and Rs 57,999, but after the price hike their revised prices are Rs 46,999, Rs 54,499 and Rs 63,999, respectively. Similarly, Galaxy A57 variants – 8G B RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, earlier used to cost around Rs 59,999 and Rs 67,999, but after the announcement they will now cost Rs 62,999 and Rs 72,499, respectively.