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PM Modi hails Indias Mission Drishti launch as worlds first OptoSAR satellite enters orbit

PM Modi hails India’s ‘Mission Drishti’ launch as ‘world’s first OptoSAR satellite’ enters orbit

PM Modi applauded the launch of ‘Mission Drishti’, the first OptoSAR satellite by startup GalaxEye, and called it a major development in the country’s space journey. Scroll down for details.

(Image: X/GalaxEye)

Mission Drishti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the successful launch of ‘Mission Drishti’ on Sunday, i.e., May 3. He called it a huge milestone in the space journey of India, along with proof of the innovation of young entrepreneurs in the country. The satellite, which has been developed by a Bengaluru-based startup named GalaxEye, was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch happened in California on Sunday, and the startup labelled it as “the first OptoSAR satellite in the world”, which associates electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies on a single platform.

Why is ‘Mission Drishti’ special?

Mission Drishti is special because it can capture images in all conditions. The amalgamation of EO sensors and SAR technology stands out. It’s because the EO sensors can give high-quality images during daylight, and SAR technology can allow imaging even at night or through cloudy conditions.

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Wide range of users

The satellite is likely to support various applications, which include defence and surveillance, agriculture monitoring, disaster management, maritime tracking, and infrastructure planning. The experts mentioned that such advanced tendencies will help in better decision-making and data accuracy.

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PM Modi’s reaction

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the GalaxEye team and stated that the launch shows the growing strength of the space ecosystem of India.

Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building. Heartiest… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X shared, “Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye.”

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“Mission Drishti… Launching May 3rd 2026. After years of building, testing and iterating, we are ready for orbit,” said GalaxEye.

(With inputs from ANI)

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