New Delhi: UBON, one of India's leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics companies, has expanded its product line and launched a brand new premium quality BT-5690 Prime Star Headphones which can stream powerful sound up to 12 hours at a single charge. The new UBON headphones are equipped with 32 mm UBON drivers and are easy to use because of the wireless Bluetooth technology. The headset has a built-in dual microphone which provides 360-degree surround sound support. Its independent CPU delivers a crystal clear sound and deeper bass music and is equipped with a durable connector.

The company said that every consumer demands portability from their headset especially when they are a fitness freak or into sports, therefore UBON’s Prime Star Headphones are carefully designed to provide a hands-free experience for those indulging in sports activity or driving without any hassle.

It comes with an adjustable volume feature that helps the user to adjust volume while listening to music or talking on call without any distraction. The UBON headphones offer extra soft cushions for superb comfort and its speaker provides a natural sound effect to give a real-time experience. This Bluetooth device has an inbuilt AUX system to play music anywhere and anytime.

With easy portability, these headphones are a grab to inject music into the everyday aspect of your busy life.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “The UBON BT-5690 Prime Star headphones have been launched with undisturbed and constant 12H audio. We have worked on the material factors of consumer demand and therefore these headphones are lightweight and compact with noise isolation and suited with the active lifestyle. We will try to maintain our performance level best for the upcoming years as well.”

The UBON over-the-head compact headset UBON BT-5690 Prime star provides a fulfilling audio experience at a price range starting at INR 2,499. The UBON headphones are available at your nearby retail outlets as well as on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal etc.

About UBON

Headquartered in Delhi, UBON was incorporated in the year 1999 and is India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand that addresses the need for ‘Connected Consumers’ and ‘People on the go’. With the proper R&D and the right use of technology, the brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Earphones, Chargers, Cables & more than 125 accessories. UBON has also been awarded “the most promising brand of the year by The Economic Times in 2019.”