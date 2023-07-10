Proxgy Launches AudioCube 4G Sound Box for UPI and CBDC Payment Notifications

Home

Available in 120 cities across India, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth-enabled AudioCube is dust tolerant, supports 24 Indian languages

New Delhi: Proxgy (Everywhere as a Service Private Limited), the innovative and leading IoT (Internet of Things) technology start-up from India, has forayed into the Fintech space with the launch of its latest product line named AudioCube, a multi-lingual payment alert audio mechanism with ad network integration for merchants and retailers, that acts as a real time transaction settlement system irrespective of the payment gateway.

Available in 120 cities across India, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth-enabled AudioCube is dust tolerant, supports 24 Indian languages, and has multiple customization options including a dynamic QR with a LED display, a thermal printer, an ad network integration and dual screens. It comes with up to 3 days of battery life with Type C fast charging. AudioCube proudly represents Indian innovation and manufacturing, showcasing the nation’s technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance.

Pulkit Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Proxgy said “AudioCube is our latest IoT solution designed to revolutionize the banking and fintech landscape in India. With its advanced features, customization options, and industry partnerships I am positive that AudioCube will deliver an unparalleled user experience while prioritizing data security and compliance for the Fintech players.”

Since its inception, Proxgy has consistently worked towards its commitment to provide secure and innovative solutions, and has already established a strong presence in the Industrial IoT sector by serving major PSUs and leading industrial players. The company’s expertise is in delivering customized cutting-edge hardware products backed by proprietary software solutions.

AudioCube simplifies the integration of payment gateway android applications by consolidating multiple applications onto a single Soundbox. This streamlines operations and reduces the need for multiple sound boxes for each payment gateway. “AudioCube™ a revolutionary product that combines advanced technology and customizable features to redefine the banking and fintech experience”, further continued Mr Ahuja.

Proxgy, recently secured the top position and received a cash award of USD 50,000 at SuperNova Championship at GITEX Africa 2023, the largest tech and startup event in the African Continent. It was one of the highest funded companies in Shark Tank India (2022) bagging investment offers from multiple sharks. The company currently has six proprietary products and has received over 25 patents in India for its various solutions to solving everyday problems for blue-collar workers.

Proxgy is currently in the process of closing its seed round at a $17 million valuation.

