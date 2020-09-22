Sony has released the design of its latest gaming console PlayStation 5. Sony has also screened some games. Sony introduced two models of PlayStaion5. One of these will come in 4K Blue Ray Drive and the other in Digital Edition. However, the Digital Edition will not have a disk drive. Sony PS5 gaming consoles can be placed vertically and horizontally. The design of the PlayStation 5 is quite futuristic, which will be significantly different from Micromax’s flagship Xbox Series X. Talking about accessories, cameras, headphones, a remote control can be given in PlayStation 5. Also Read - PS5 Price – Sony Announces Digital Edition Price and Release Date of PlayStation 5
Both consoles will be launched in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand on November 12 and the rest of the world on November 19. There’s no confirmed news as to when both consoles will launch in India. The company has unveiled the price of its next-generation gaming console. Also Read - Sony Announces Play Station 5 Launch Event on September 16 – Price, New Launch Dates, Specifications
PS 5 Price
The PS5 is priced at $ 499.99 (about Rs 36,800) in the US, £ 449.99 (about Rs 43,000) in the UK, € 499.99 (about Rs 43,500) in Europe, AU $ 749.95 (about Rs 40,300) in Australia and (49,980 (about 35,000) Rs) in Japan. Also Read - George Floyd Protests: Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Event Due to Unrest in US
PS 5 Digital Edition Price
The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at $ 399.99 (about Rs 29,500) in the US, £ 359.99 (about Rs 34,400) in the UK, € 399.99 (about Rs 34,800) in Europe, AU $ 599.95 (about Rs 32,300) in Australia, and 39,980 (about Rs. 28,000) in Japan. The prices of India have not been announced yet.
PS5 Launch Games
- Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAstro’s Playroom
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Digital)
- Observer: System Redux
- Demon’s Souls
- Fortnite
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Destruction All-Stars
- Godfall
Upcoming Games for PS5 After the Launch
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Bugsnax
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Dirt 5
- Aragami 2
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (December 3, 2020)
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (December 8, 2020)
- Madden NFL 21
- Outriders
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13, 2020)
- WRC 9
- NBA 2K21
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Watch Dogs Legion