Sony has released the design of its latest gaming console PlayStation 5. Sony has also screened some games. Sony introduced two models of PlayStaion5. One of these will come in 4K Blue Ray Drive and the other in Digital Edition. However, the Digital Edition will not have a disk drive. Sony PS5 gaming consoles can be placed vertically and horizontally. The design of the PlayStation 5 is quite futuristic, which will be significantly different from Micromax’s flagship Xbox Series X. Talking about accessories, cameras, headphones, a remote control can be given in PlayStation 5. Also Read - PS5 Price – Sony Announces Digital Edition Price and Release Date of PlayStation 5

Both consoles will be launched in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand on November 12 and the rest of the world on November 19. There’s no confirmed news as to when both consoles will launch in India. The company has unveiled the price of its next-generation gaming console. Also Read - Sony Announces Play Station 5 Launch Event on September 16 – Price, New Launch Dates, Specifications

PS 5 Price

The PS5 is priced at $ 499.99 (about Rs 36,800) in the US, £ 449.99 (about Rs 43,000) in the UK, € 499.99 (about Rs 43,500) in Europe, AU $ 749.95 (about Rs 40,300) in Australia and (49,980 (about 35,000) Rs) in Japan. Also Read - George Floyd Protests: Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Event Due to Unrest in US

PS 5 Digital Edition Price

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at $ 399.99 (about Rs 29,500) in the US, £ 359.99 (about Rs 34,400) in the UK, € 399.99 (about Rs 34,800) in Europe, AU $ 599.95 (about Rs 32,300) in Australia, and 39,980 (about Rs. 28,000) in Japan. The prices of India have not been announced yet.

PS5 Launch Games

Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAstro’s Playroom

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Digital)

Observer: System Redux

Demon’s Souls

Fortnite

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Destruction All-Stars

Godfall

Upcoming Games for PS5 After the Launch