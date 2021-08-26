PS5 India Restock – Sony’s next-gen gaming console PlayStation 5 has many buyers, but its stock is very limited. Sony will start another pre-order for the PS5 through its Sony Center platform. According to the information, pre-orders will start at 12 pm. Apart from this, pre-orders can also be done from other online portals such as Amazon India, Games the Shop, and Vijay Sales. The gaming console is set to re-stock on August 26 in India. Customers can pre-order this console on the company’s website ShopAtSC from 12 pm. It is expected that other major retailers like Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital will also have stock of PS5. All online stores will restock both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.Also Read - PS5 Restock: Sony PlayStation 5 Pre Orders in India To Take Place on August 26

The company is planning to introduce new titles for their valuable PS Plus subscribers. Under this subscription, players can get access to 2 PS4 games and one PS5 game free to play every month. Sony has released a total of 3 titles including, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Pass. Also Read - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre Order: How to Book on Amazon, Chroma, Flipkart; Price in India

It is not currently confirmed whether the PS5 will be available for pre-booking via third-party platforms. Also, no official information has been revealed on the availability of the PlayStation 5 digital edition for pre-order. However, both the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions without discs were last available on pre-order on July 12th. Also Read - Gamers Rejoice! PlayStation 5 to Arrive in India on February 2, Preorders From Jan 12

In the past, the shares of PS5 were exhausted in a few seconds. The Games the Shop website was down 15 minutes before pre-orders started and then did not recover for a long time. Chroma’s server also went down just before pre-order time, but that was quickly fixed. Vijay Sales showed the stock of PS5 to be sold out within 1 minute. Apart from this, the Buy button was never seen on Sony Center and Reliance Digital.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price in India

Talking about the price, the starting price of the Sony PS5 in the Indian market is Rs 49,990. While the price of the Digital Edition is Rs 39,990. Talking about the difference between these two consoles, the latter does not have a Blu-ray Disc drive.

Sony PlayStation 5 Specifications

Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support up to 120fps. This 4K TV also comes with support for gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. HDR TV technology is also available in PS5. It also comes with support for Tempest 3D AudioTech which ensures an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The dual sense controller enables arguably the best haptics feedback. The new Sony console comes with top games like Spider-Man, Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet, and Clank: Rift Apart.