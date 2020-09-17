Sony organized a special showcase event regarding the upcoming PlayStation 5. The company revealed the merits of its new PlayStation along with its price. Sony also revealed as to when its upcoming consoles will hit the market. Earlier, the company has released the design of its latest gaming console PlayStation 5 along with a screening of some games. The company introduced two models of PlayStaion5. One of these will come in 4K Blue Ray Drive and the other in Digital Edition. However, the Digital Edition will not have a disk drive. Sony PS5 gaming consoles can be placed vertically and horizontally. The design of the PlayStation 5 is futuristic, which will be significantly different from Micromax’s flagship Xbox Series X. Talking about the accessories, camera, headphones, remote control can be given in PlayStation 5. Also Read - Sony Announces Play Station 5 Launch Event on September 16 – Price, New Launch Dates, Specifications

PS 5 Price in Other Countries

The PS5 is priced at $ 499.99 (about Rs 36,800) in the US, £ 449.99 (about Rs 43,000) in the UK, € 499.99 (about Rs 43,500) in Europe, AU $ 749.95 (about Rs 40,300) in Australia and (49,980 (about 35,000) Rs) in Japan. Also Read - George Floyd Protests: Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Event Due to Unrest in US

PS 5 Digital Edition Price

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at $ 399.99 (about Rs 29,500) in the US, £ 359.99 (about Rs 34,400) in the UK, € 399.99 (about Rs 34,800) in Europe, AU $ 599.95 (about Rs 32,300) in Australia, and 39,980 (about Rs. 28,000) in Japan. The prices of India have not been announced yet. Also Read - Sony to Reveal PlayStation 5 Games on June 3, Slated to Launch Later This Year

The prices of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase online event. Although its price and launching date have not been revealed in India, you can get information from Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Games The Shop. The new prices and launch date are expected to be updated soon.

Both consoles will be launched in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand on November 12 and the rest of the world on November 19. There’s no confirmed news as to when both consoles will launch in India.

PS5 Specifications

PlayStation’s lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed in March that the new console will have an 8 Core CPU based AMD 7nm processor, which will come with a custom AMD RDNA 2 based GPU. Talking about RAM, the new console will get 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, which will come with a hard disk as before. The PS5 will get 8k graphics support. 4K graphics, 3D audio at 120Hz refresh rate will also be given. Also, the PS5 console will support PS4 games. Sony PlayStation 5 is offered with a whiteout sale with a black body case. In this, the company has also given the black colored PlayStation logo.