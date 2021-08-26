Gaming enthusiasts were waiting eagerly to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 and its digital edition from 12 pm on August 26. But minutes after the sale starts, Sony’s next-gen gaming console PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition went unavailable on the official website and other e-commerce websites. Sony’s online store Shop at SC has updated the pre-order date on its PS5 console page. The listing was live on several websites such as Sony’s e-store and other online stores where the gaming console was earlier in stock.Also Read - PS5 Pre-Order: How to Get PS5 Digital Edition in India, Check Price

It also happened earlier when the company released the stock for pre-order and sale. In the past, the shares of PS5 were exhausted in a few seconds. The Games the Shop website was down 15 minutes before pre-orders started and then did not recover for a long time. Chroma's server also went down just before pre-order time, but that was quickly fixed. Vijay Sales showed the stock of PS5 to be sold out within 1 minute. Apart from this, the Buy button was never seen on Sony Center and Reliance Digital.

Flipkart went from "coming soon" to "sold out" followed by amazon running into server trouble once again. The Sony website went out of stock in a few seconds. The standard edition of PS5 costs Rs 49,990. While its digital edition can be purchased for Rs 39,990. In the box, you will get a console and a DualSense controller.

The PS5 was last pre-ordered in India on July 26 and, like all previous examples, sold out within minutes. Now, a month later, the console was available for pre-order again, so that with a little luck, interested buyers have another chance to grab one. But it seems even this time, not all gaming enthusiasts can grab their hands on this gaming console. Sony’s online store Shopatsc.com has announced the date on August 26 from 12 pm.

Since its launch last November, PlayStation 5 has been battling stock issues around the world and a large number of people are still waiting to get their hands on the console. Interestingly, Sony announced late last month that it has sold over 10 million PS5 consoles worldwide since its July 18 launch. The company also said that the PS5 has become the fastest-selling console of all time.