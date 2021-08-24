New Delhi: Indian gamers can rejoice as Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders again in the country on August 26, Thursday. According to a listing spotted by IGN India readers, Sony’s own retail arm, ShopAtSC has listed a new PS5 restock date.Also Read - PS5 Launch Event – PS5 Price in India, List of Games to Release on PS5 and Launch Event Dates

Sony PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes of pre-orders going available in India at the May 17 replenishment. The PS5 was released in the country for the first time since February 2021.

PS5 restock to have limited orders

According to the report, the Sony PS5 restock in India will have limited quantity as Sony plans to push out majority of its stock in time for Diwali and the holiday season.

According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited worldwide until the second half of 2021 due to chip shortage.

Price

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.

Unable to meet the surge in demand, Sony has still managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year.

PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console in the US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market), according to market research firm NPD.

Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.

(With inputs from IANS)