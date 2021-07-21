PUBG is not an unknown game to anyone. The popularity of this Battle Royale Game can be measured from the fact that the number of people playing PUBG game in the whole world is shocking. Now in good news for PUBG players, the game is getting an animated series by Castlevania Producer Adi Shankar. Krafton announced the news in a press release stating one of the most innovative content creators in Hollywood today and a geek culture visionary, Shankar’s credits include the smash-hit Netflix Original Series “Castlevania.”Also Read - From Never Have I Ever Season 2 to Malik: Films and Drama Shows to Watch on July 15

We're proud to announce that we're working with @adishankarbrand to expand our #PUBGUNIVERSE and to create an animated project based on the franchise. We can’t wait to announce more details down the road! pic.twitter.com/vir6QHBctL — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS US (@PUBG_US) July 20, 2021

Also Read - Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

It is not yet known as to what the project will be all about, but after this collaboration, PUBG players might get quite a bit of action through the animated series. Adi Shankar, producer of Castlevania mentioned about his excitement and said – Also Read - Mimi Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's Surrogacy Drama is Mix Of Emotions And Hilarious Moments, Fans Are Bowled Over

“As a player, I’ve been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG released in 2017. I’m grateful to Krafton for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together.”

He further added,

“To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like.”

Shankar is popularly known for his super hit series Castlevania on Netflix successfully completing four seasons recently. PUBG also gained 1 billion downloads recently. CH Kim, CEO PUBG Corporation also shared his views on the working together with Shankar and bringing this project together. He said –

“In addition to the continued development of new and engaging in-game PUBG content, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step into our broader strategy of expanding the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise. “We are excited to work with Shankar on exploring and realizing a world that brings the game to life for our fans. We look forward to sharing more about this animated project in the near future.”