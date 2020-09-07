PUBG Ban: Players of the online game PUBG have suffered a major setback due to the attack on Chinese apps of the central government. Players who play this game online with friends, in their way, are also mourning PUBG Ban. One such case was seen in Ahmedabad. Here, a group of 15-20 youths held the funeral after the app was banned. Also Read - FAU-G, The Replacement of PUBG Will Launch in October With Galwan Valley Backdrop

Youths came dressed in white clothes for PUBG’s funeral and are mourning the ban of this world-famous game. Roshan Patel of the group said that they are a group of 15-20 friends who used to play PUBG games together from the last seven months. He said that we are in deep shock. The announcement of the PUBG Ban still does not seem to be true. They held a funeral procession for PUBG after it was banned. Also Read - PUBG Ban: PUBG Mobile is Still Working in India After Ministry Bans The Game

Also Read - FAU-G Game to Replace PUBG: Netizens Laud Akshay Kumar, Call Him 'Bharat Ke Veer'

Funeral🤧PUBG Feat – ( Gangs of Wasseypur )🥺 Assam Blogger यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शनिवार, ५ सप्टेंबर, २०२०

It has become difficult for PUBG players to pass their time after the Indian government banned the game. The Indian government has banned 118 mobile apps, making a third digital strike on China and with this, the number of banned apps in India has reached 224. These apps have been banned about data privacy. Out of 118 restricted apps, PUBG Mobile is on top. The number of PUBG mobile users in India was 175 million i.e. around 175 million, which was the highest compared to any country in the world. These apps violate National Security and Users Privacy. Earlier in the report, it was being said that the Ministry of Telecom had 275 apps under the government’s radar. Now the Government of India has once again banned 118 of these apps.

Twitter and Youngsters from all over India are flooded with Memes and funny reactions after the Ministry banned the game. Meanwhile, Bollywood artist Akshay Kumar has partnered with nCore Games. He tweeted to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-reliance campaign. 20 percent of the earnings from the game will be given to Veer Trust of India. Behind the banning of 118 apps was said to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India. This list includes most of the Chinese apps including PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work, and WeChat reading.