PUBG Banned in India – For the third time the government has banned Chinese mobile apps (India bans 118 Chinese Apps) amidst the ongoing tension between India and China. This time 118 mobile apps have been banned, including the popular gaming app PUBG banned in India. The government has banned them citing national security. Chinese apps that are banned this time include mobile apps such as Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading, Applock, Carrom Friends, besides PUBG. Also Read - 'Zindagi Barbaad Ho Gaya': Sad & Shocked, Twitterati React to the PUBG Ban With Hilarious Memes

The statement say –

“Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.”

Several Chinese apps have been banned before, including the popular TicketLock. In late June, India banned 59 mobile apps from China, including TicketLock, Halo. 47 more Chinese apps were later banned in late July. Thus far 224 apps have been banned in China.

The ministry has said in its statement that it had received many complaints about these apps. We had received several reports that some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms were stealing users’ data and constantly passing them illegally to their servers located outside the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs added –

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned these mobile apps using its powers under Section 69A of the IT Act. According to the government, these apps were involved in activities against India’s sovereignty, defense and security of states and public order.

Here’s the List of Mobile Apps Banned by Government