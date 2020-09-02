PUBG Banned in India – For the third time the government has banned Chinese mobile apps (India bans 118 Chinese Apps) amidst the ongoing tension between India and China. This time 118 mobile apps have been banned, including the popular gaming app PUBG banned in India. The government has banned them citing national security. Chinese apps that are banned this time include mobile apps such as Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat Reading, Applock, Carrom Friends, besides PUBG. Also Read - 'Zindagi Barbaad Ho Gaya': Sad & Shocked, Twitterati React to the PUBG Ban With Hilarious Memes
The statement say –
“Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.”
Several Chinese apps have been banned before, including the popular TicketLock. In late June, India banned 59 mobile apps from China, including TicketLock, Halo. 47 more Chinese apps were later banned in late July. Thus far 224 apps have been banned in China.
The ministry has said in its statement that it had received many complaints about these apps. We had received several reports that some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms were stealing users’ data and constantly passing them illegally to their servers located outside the country.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs added –
“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned these mobile apps using its powers under Section 69A of the IT Act. According to the government, these apps were involved in activities against India’s sovereignty, defense and security of states and public order.
Here’s the List of Mobile Apps Banned by Government
- APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
- Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU – Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard – Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music – Mp3 Player
- Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner – Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download
- HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser – Secure Explorer
- Music player – Audio Player
- Video Player – All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan – Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite – Dual App
- “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival