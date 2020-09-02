PUBG Banned in India: Was the ban on PUBG Mobile the government’s long-standing motive? That cannot be said for sure, but the Centre did try to ban the popular mobile game more than once before due to its addictive effects on school and college students. Also Read - 'Zindagi Barbaad Ho Gaya': Shocked Gamers React to the PUBG Ban With Hilarious Memes

The game that rose to worldwide popularity, became controversial when players, parents and school and college teachers discovered its addictive nature, which even took a medical turn in some cases due to the excessive time spent on the game.

After several reports of violence, murders, accidental deaths, along with thousands of behavioural complaints, the central government took steps to dissuade kids from playing the game. The game featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat and the government was even looking at ways to control the addiction.

In March 2019, PUBG was banned in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, and the local police also arrested youngsters playing the mobile game. But the prohibition was lifted within weeks.

When an 11-year-old Ahad Nizam approached Bombay High Court last year, listing reasons to ban the popular game, the court sought IT Ministry’s advise. To this, the ministry claimed that it “technically difficult” to ban the gaming platform.

Earlier this year, advocate HC Arora filed a PIL against the game in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that the game was addictive ‘like a drug’, but no action was taken to remove it from the app stores.

The last time India banned 59 Chinese apps, PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, or PUBG, skipped the list yet again because it’s not completely Chinese-built. It was initially made available for Microsoft Windows via the Steam store back in 2017. The game was developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole, which partnered with China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent.

The latest ban on PUBG, along with 118 other Chinese apps comes as a shocker for thousands of users. The Ministry of Information and Technology barred the apps as “they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order”.

However, there are plenty of safe and worthy alternatives available for gamers to try out.