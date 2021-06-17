Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released: PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government last year citing security issues and privacy. The South Korean tech giant announced launching Battlegrounds Mobile India after PUBG was banned in the country. Ever since the company has announced this much-awaited game, the Indian players are elated with joy. The company keeps on releasing teasers and news regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to leaks and rumors, the game will be released on June 18. Also Read - PUBG India update: Check How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India, List of Maps, and Beta Version

Krafton in its latest teasers announced the India-centric awards on Pre-Registering the game. The rewards can be claimed after Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched in the country. These rewards include In-game currency, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, 300AG, and Recon Mask. You can easily Pre-Register the game through Google Play Store. Players can get their reward after registering for the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Comeback Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Important Login Details You Must Know

Now in the latest report, the new version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become available for download in India from today. Mobile users can download and play this game on their phones right now. Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton launched this version without any prior announcement. The company has not yet revealed the launch date of the game but today Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta version has been rolled out in India. This beta version has become available for download on the Google Play Store and Android mobile users can install the game on their phones from today and enjoy the game even before the official launch. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: How Banned Apps Trying to Enter India With Modified Names Without Govt’s Permission

Krafton said in a press statement –

“Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as indicated above.”

The Beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was made available for a few users now and for a short time. It has been removed from the Google Play-store now. On downloading, users are getting the message of ‘Internal server error’. A lot of screenshots are shared on Twitter about the game stating the game will be of 721MB in size. The blood in the game is of green color, instead of red.