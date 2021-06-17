PUBG Remake, Battlegrounds Mobile India is rumoured to make its way in India on June 18. The Pre-Registration of the game has already begun and since then more than 20 million registrations has been crossed. To register the game, players can head to Google Play Store and get themselves registered. South Korean tech giant and makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has revealed some features and confirmed maps in the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Comeback Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Important Login Details You Must Know

The confirmed Maps in the Battlegrounds Mobile India are –

Erangel

Sanhok

Miramar

Vikendi

Apart from Vikendi, all three mas are part of the global version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Vikendi Map will be a part of the Beta version of BGMI. This much-loved map is part of the PUBG Mobile and was replaced by Karakin Map in the game. Earlier, Vikendi was removed from the PUBG Mobile and from all official PUBG's tournament in the first half of 2021. The map was introduced in 2018 and covered the area of 6×6 Km.

Download and play 🤩 https://t.co/bVC72f2gxo — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@B_GroundsMob_IN) June 17, 2021

How to Download Vikendi Map in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Beta version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is available on Google Play Store and Beta testers can try the Vikendi Map from it.

Open Matchmaking Menu under the Start Button in Battlegrounds Mobile India You will Notice Vikendi Map Click On the Download Button Now Click OK Button

The Beta version of this much-awaited game is now available for selected Beta testers who opted for the testing. Beta testers can download the beta version of the game from Google Play Store.