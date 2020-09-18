PUBG Lite Update – PUBG has officially released its 0.19.0 update on Google Play store on September 17 and made it live on the game servers. With the live of the latest update, the company has also added various interesting features. The much-anticipated update of PUBG has now become live and with this, the company has brought the best gaming experience for users. With this update, players will also get a new map Livik in the app, which will be Nordic style map. With this update, Spark the Flame theme in the game will be found on the classic modes Erangal and Miramar Map. Also Read - 'Sputnik V' Vaccine Trial: 14% Volunteers Report Side-Effects Including Fever & Weakness, Says Russian Minister

The size of this latest global update is 330MB for Android devices. If you are new to the game, then size of 530MB will be required. Users can easily download this latest PUBG Mobile Lite update from the Google Play Store. Users need to have enough storage on their smartphone to download PUBG Mobile Lite.

There are several features added by the company in the game. Some of them are –

Company has updated Zombie theme lobby

There’s a Removal of TDM ruins

Addition of Enhanced gameplay elements

First-anniversary celebration

Addition of New weapons like RPG in Zombie mode

There’s a New Zombie Mode in Survive Till Dawn 2

PUBG has introduced Victor character

Improvements in Varenga map

Updated graphics

If you are unable to download PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.19.0 from Google Play Store, then you can download it through APK download.

Here’s the step to download it from APK –