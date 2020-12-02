PUBG Mobile India Latest News: At a time millions of fans and gamers in India are waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India, the PUBG Corporation on Wednesday announced its merger with KRAFTON to become a single entity. After the merging, the new company is named as PUBG Studio. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Version Latest Update: APK Download Links to be Made Available on Official Website Like Other Phone Editions

On the other hand, the KRAFTON has also announced that its two other subsidiary studios, PNIX INC and Delusion Studio Inc, have turned into a new mobile games studio called RisingWings, Inc.

However, KRAFTON's independent studio portfolio at present consists of four studios including PUBG Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, and RisingWings.

The PUBG Corporation’s merge with KTAFTON means that the team can work autonomously to create its own unique vision on games. Notably, the battle royale game is going to stay in the market for long time since its release in 2017.

According to updates, the PUBG Studio will continue to develop and support the mobile version of moving forward. The team will add new content to its games and will have some new innovations around the games.

However, this merger will have a great impact on PUBG Mobile India’s launch in India. Through this merger, the PUBG is clearly establishing itself as a non-Chinese brand with no direct or indirect link with Tencent or anyone else. This, in a way, will pave the way for relaunch of the game in India.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile India’s launch in India is getting delayed as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is yet to respond to the request of PUBG officials for a meeting.

According to updates, the PUBG is ready to comply to all norms set by the Indian government – but no response has comeback from the MEITY office as yet.