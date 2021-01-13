PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the mobile game lovers as the PUBG Corporation on Tuesday released the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version. Interested gamers will now be able to download the game from the Google Play Store. The latest version is full of new weapons, ultimate rewards, new improvements and other fixes. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Delayed | Here's The List of Five Best Battle Royale Games You Can Try

Other players who cannot download from the Play Store cam do the same through APK file. To download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 version using the APK file, please follow these steps.

1) Download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update from the link. The size of the APK File is 613 MB, and users should have enough space available in the phone before downloading it.

2) After the game is downloaded, one should enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option, if they haven’t already enabled it. You can enable it by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

3) After that, you can locate and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.2 update.

4) Once done, you can now open the game and then download the desired resource pack, after which the game can be played easily, and the features will be updated, too.

It must be noted here that if you come across an error while installing the APK file, you should download it again and follow the steps mentioned above.

As PUBG Mobile is banned in India, players will not be able to download the game. And furthermore, it is advised that the game should not be played inside the country.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) has said that ‘access to PUBG in India’ is not illegal. The PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite versions are banned in India since September 2020.