PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta Latest Update: After the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update received positive response, the game developers are now launching the beta stage for the next upgrade. Interestingly, before any of the new features are launched for global users of PUBG Mobile, players can experience them in the beta version. Here you can know how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (global version).

Players must note that the size of the APK file is 624 MB, and hence they must have enough space on their devices to download the APK file of PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

Want to download and install PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update using APK file? Then you must follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta (global version) on your phone. Here is the APK download link for PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

1) Players need to download the APK file of the beta version from the link provided above.

2) They also need to locate and install the APK file. The ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option should be enabled if it has not been done previously.

3) Once the installation is done by the users, then they can run PUBG Mobile and choose the desired resource pack. When the download is done, they will need to tap on the guest option.

4) After this, a dialog box will appear, prompting the players to enter the Invitation Code.

5) After entering the code, they must tap on the yellow button below it.

Once the installation is done, players can try out the new features in the beta update as well. However, if players encounter any parsing error while installing the beta file, they can re-download it and follow the steps given above. More importantly, players who have the invitation code can only play the beta version of PUBG Mobile.