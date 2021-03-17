PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was recently launched for worldwide users with bringing a series of new and exciting features to the game for mobile gamers. However, Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update from the Google Play Store or via the APK file from the official website of the game. Here you will get step-by-step guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the APK file on the official website. Also Read - Gaming Alert: Terraria to Release on Stadia on March 18, Says Google

Mobile gamers must note that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are strictly advised not to download the game for the playing purpose. However, mobile gamers from other countries can download and play the royale game.

Mobile gamers do not need an OBB file to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile. The APK file alone is sufficient. Moreover, the gamers can follow the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Mobile gamers must visit PUBG Mobile’s official website.

Step 2: They have to then download the APK file by pressing the “APK Download” button.

Step 3: After that, they have to locate and install the file. They must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before installation.

Step 4: After the installation is done, mobile gamers can open the game and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: After the download of the resource pack is done, they can try out the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

Mobile gamers must note that the size of the APK file is around 943 MB and they need to ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading it. In case, they face any error while installing the APK file, they should re-download the file from the official website and follow the steps given above again.