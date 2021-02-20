PUBG Mobile Updates: At a time when the hope of launching PUBG Mobile India is getting low, here comes a piece of good news for PUBG fans as the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Version Beta Update is now available for global users. To keep the mobile gamers active, the developers of PUBG Mobile have rolled out several iterations of beta before rolling out the global update. Apart from the new 1.3 version, a new sniper rifle has also been added to the game. Players in this story will get step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using the APK file. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Now Available For Global Users: Here’s How to Get APK Download Link

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using APK file

Step 1: You need to download the APK file of the beta version first. Notably, the APK file size is around 637 MB, while the resource pack's size depends on user choice. You have to make sure that there is sufficient storage space on the device before installation.

Step 2: Once the download is done, you have to locate and install the APK file. Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before starting.

Step 3: After this, you have to open the game and select the desired resource pack. After the download is complete, tap on the guest option.

Step 4: Soon after this, a pop-up appears, prompting the players to enter the invitation code.

Step 5: After entering the code, press the yellow button given in the space. If the users face a parsing error while installing the beta version, they can re-download the file and follow the same steps.