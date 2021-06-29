PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version: Before releasing any major update, the PUBG Mobile developers first release a beta version of it. And in this, they try to include all exciting features to attract mobile gamers. These beta versions are released to extensively test the upcoming features before it is implemented. Notably, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version went live earlier this month. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India Download - Check Out the Difference Between Two Games; Graphics, Maps, and More

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version has exciting features such as unique Erangel Transit System, new firearm MG3, Air Conveyor Launcher and more. More interestingly, a new Punjabi voice has been added to PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta, which is likely to make its way into the game with the update. PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version of PUBG Mobile features numerous voice packs that players can use within the game and it is called 'Bhola Record Voice Pack.' As suggested by the name of the voice pack, it has supposedly been recorded by a popular YouTuber from Pakistan, Bhola Record.

To listen to the Punjabi voice pack, the gamers need to download the game and play. For this, they just need to follow the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta: