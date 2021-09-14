PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update – PUBG Mobile gets a major update every two months, which adds new features and content to the game. With the 1.5 updates of PUBG Mobile, Mission Ignition, Tesla car, and other futuristic features were added to the game, which the players also liked a lot. Now the new 1.6 updates are coming in the game, which all the gamers are waiting for. Krafton has announced that this update for BGMI will be rolling out on September 14th. At the same time, the global version of PUBG Mobile too, it will come on September 14 at UTC +0. Like the previous update, this update of PUBG Mobile / BGMI will come with new features.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 8 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

Many features present in the beta mode of PUBG Mobile are expected to be added to the stable version. These also include the Flora Menace game mode. Players playing the beta version of PUBG Mobile have experienced many optimizations in the game. These include hit effect, control optimization, basic control. In such a situation, the player will get a better gaming experience than before in the new update.

With PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta, many old game modes have been relaunched once again for the player. Players will be able to experience game modes like Infection Mode, Survive Til Down, and Metro Royale: Reunion. The developer has also confirmed through his social media post that the old game mode is being added to the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update – List of Features in New Update

Vikendi Map – This map was removed from the game in the PUBG Mobile 1.3 version update. Now with this update, players will be able to enjoy the snow map again in Vikendi 2.0. Although it will be more updated than before.

Flora Menace – In this new update, players will be able to use the best modes like Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and Dynahex Supply. Players are most excited about this new feature.

Evo Ground Mode – This mode was available in the earlier version, which was removed later. Now it is going to be available again for the players. The demand for these updates had increased a lot in the previous mods, which is why the company decided to bring these modes again in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update.

With the last 1.5 Ignition update of PUBG Mobile and BGMI, the player had to face some glitches. Several players had reported this on the game’s official forum, after which the developer promised that these glitches would be fixed in the next update. In such a situation, players will be able to have an improved gaming experience with the new update.