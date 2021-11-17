New Delhi: PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.7 update is all set to release globally soon. According to the reports, the latest update arrives with unique features enhancing the overall battle royale experience of the user. After the release of the latest version, the players will be able witness a slew of amazing features like Piggyback and new UI changes. Gamers will be able to download the latest update directly from their respective app stores.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Mobile Game For October 2021, Candy Challenge 3D Second. Check Full List Here

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update release time:

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update is likely to be released soon. Reports suggest that the release time for both Android and iOS devices has been set to 12:00 AM UTC. Players can check their smartphone's app store to see whether the update has arrived for their smartphones.

PUBG MOBILE x ARCANE is available now, login to discover the shocking ⚙️Hextech Power that has consumed Erangel 😮 Which champion do you most want to be in the Mirror World? 🤔

As far as the file size is concerned, Sportskeeda notes that the update is 690MB for Android, and 1.68GB for iOS. Players can click on this link to download the APK files (if it hasn’t been released on App Store for that region).

PUBG Mobile new update:

According to a BGR report, Krafton will add a new Royale Pass to the game with the new update. The developer is expected to introduce new gameplay mechanics as well.

“Early in the game, Mirror Island can be explored by players for supplies. However, as the game continues, Mirror Island will activate and become extremely unstable. Players who come in contact with the Wind Wall will be transported to either Piltover or Zaun, two iconic cities from League of Legends. Players who land on the activated Mirror Island will also be able to transform into the iconic champions Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn, and use unique weapons and skills to battle against other players. Defeated players return to Erangel in their original form,” Krafton said.

“All the fan favourite modes brought back in Version 1.6 are set to remain playable in the Version 1.7 update. Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn, and Infection Mode will all be playable at certain times of the week,” Krafton mentioned.