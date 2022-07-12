PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a big update for PUBG gamers. The PUBG Mobile on Tuesday said it is all set to host first-ever virtual concert this month that will feature K-pop girl group Blackpink. Interestingly, the PUBG virtual concert has been timed to coincide with Blackpink’s much-anticipated return to music next month. The group’s last album came out in 2020.Also Read - BTS ARMY Questions HYBE's Silence Over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's Dating Rumours: 'Not a Single Statement'

“BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]’ Coming soon! North & South America: 22nd-23rd and 29th-30th July; Rest of the World: 23rd-24th and 30th-31st July,” PUBG Mobile said in a tweet. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After 'Friends Humiliate Him' For Losing in PUBG

The PUBG lovers must note that the virtual concert will feature a Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration.

“Download the game and join us on July 15th to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On the 16th, download the concert resource pack! Stay tuned for more info,” PUBG Mobile said in another tweet.

On the other hand, PUBG rival Fortnite has hosted various concerts by the likes of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande in the past but this is the first time for the Tencent-backed popular game.

In April, PUBG Mobile was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide with approximately $218 million in gross revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

In Q1 2022, PUBG Mobile generated $643 million in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Top K-pop girl group Blackpink will make a long-awaited comeback in August. The quartet will hold the largest-ever world tour by a K-pop girl group by the year’s end to meet its international fans.

(With inputs from IANS)