Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update: South Korean game developer Krafton, who recently launched the PUBG Mobile remake Battlegrounds Mobile India, have come up with brand new features for the popular game. The new update of BGMI — version 1.6 — will be rolling out soon with the introduction of a new mode called 'Flora Menace', Krafton said in a statement on Friday.

"A new mode 'Flora Menace' has been added to BGMI, bringing in interesting possibilities. In this mode, a life barrier is created in some part of the map that is encroached by alien creatures," the developers said in a statement. Along with it, Krafton will also be launching special features and realistic game dynamics sequentially on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

"In the wall, players' HP gradually recovers. Players can loot 'Nacore' in the mode and use the item to buy battle items. The mode is available in Classic Theme Modes and starting from Erangel, it will be added to Sanhok and Livik," Krafton stated.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Update: Version 1.6 Key Features

The latest update of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be packed with a lot of surprises as EvoGround will feature the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” where the last surviving player in the zombie attack gets the final victory.

The new version also includes the recording option, allowing players to record their gameplay and showcase their clips on social media platforms.

A slew of community contests on our social channels will be rolled out around recorded clips in-game. Fans can participate and win amazing rewards, the company stated.

With the idea of keeping more strategic tools at players’ disposal, an auto-bandage option has been added, distance information is included in the In-Game Mark and the famous flight path can now be replayed after landing.

Additionally, one can test out weapons like P90, MG3, ASM Abakan in the all-important training ground before heading into a match.

“Many more popular game modes such as the Payload Mode will be appearing in EvoGround so players are requested to keep a close eye on our social channels for launch dates or directly dive into EvoGround in matchmaking,” the developers said.

The updates will be introduced later in the month.