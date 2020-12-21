PUBG Mobile Update: The popular Battle Royale game is confirmed to return to India, even if it takes a few more months. While fans await the actual launch of the game, PUBG Corporation has rolled out a 1.2 Beta version to test out the new features before they are added to the global final release of PUBG Mobile game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Check List of Countries Where This Game Was Banned Due to Addiction Issues

Users can download the 1.2 beta version of PUBG Mobile using the APK file as provided below. It must be noted that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India and hence, players from the country should not download these links.

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 global Beta version via APK File:

Step 1: Players need to download the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta. Here’s a link for you (Click here)

Step 2: Enable the “Install from Unknown sources” on your phones if it crops up. You also need more than 625 MB of free space in your mobile phones to download the APK file.

Step 3: Locate the file and install it on your phone.

Step 4: Agree to the in-game patches after reading them and open the PUBG Mobile beta game.

Step 5: Select ‘guest’ option and login.

Step 6: Enter your invitation code and click on the yellow button to play away.

In case it shows an error message showing “There was a problem parsing the package”, you can re-download the game and try again.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Plenty of fake links for PUBG Mobile India have been spotted online. Several users have fallen prey after finding third-party APK mirror files on the internet. Fake links of PUBG can be dangerous as it can damage your mobile phones.